8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or false. The temperature change from 250 K to 150 K of a process where an ideal gas goes from state A to state B is dependent on whether the process is irreversible or reversible
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False