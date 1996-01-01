6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Calculate Oxidation Numbers
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do oxidation numbers of each element of the following reactions change?
1. Ag(s) + CN-(aq) + O2(g) → Ag(CN)2-(aq) + H2O(l)
2. NaI(aq) + 3HOCl(aq) → NaIO3(aq) + 3HCl(aq).
How do oxidation numbers of each element of the following reactions change?
1. Ag(s) + CN-(aq) + O2(g) → Ag(CN)2-(aq) + H2O(l)
2. NaI(aq) + 3HOCl(aq) → NaIO3(aq) + 3HCl(aq).
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?