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10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements

The Electron Configuration: Ions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
31 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Effective Nuclear Charge Calculator

Calculate effective nuclear charge with Slater’s rules or Z−S

Electron Configuration Calculator

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