14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
Problem 14.75
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which alkenes can exist as cis–trans isomers? Draw them, in both condensed and line structure, and identify each as cis or trans. Explain your choices. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice