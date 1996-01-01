14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
Problem 14.74
Using the alcohol shown, draw all the possible alkenes that might be formed on its dehydration. Which do you think will be the major product(s)? Which do you think will be the minor product(s)? It is alright to have more than one major and minor product. <IMAGE>
