Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosidic Bond A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can also be a carbohydrate. In disaccharides like sucralose, this bond forms between the anomeric carbon of one sugar and a hydroxyl group of another, resulting in a linkage that is crucial for the structure and function of the molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 1:44 1:44 Glycosidic Linkage Formation Concept 1

Disaccharide Structure Disaccharides are carbohydrates composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a glycosidic bond. In the case of sucralose, the disaccharide is formed from galactose and fructose. Understanding the arrangement and types of these monosaccharides is essential for analyzing the properties and sweetness of the artificial sweetener. Recommended video: Guided course 3:39 3:39 Types of Disaccharides Concept 1