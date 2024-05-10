25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
The Urea Cycle
Fumarate from step 3 of the urea cycle may be recycled into aspartate for use in step 2 of the cycle. The sequence of reactions for this process is
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
Classify each reaction as one of the following:
1. Oxidation
2. Reduction
3. Transamination
4. Elimination
5. Addition
