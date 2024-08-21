Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Water-Solubility vs. Fat-Solubility
Water-soluble vitamins, like vitamin C, dissolve in water and are easily absorbed into the bloodstream. They are typically excreted through urine, which means they need to be consumed regularly. In contrast, fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin A, dissolve in fats and oils, allowing them to be stored in the body's fatty tissues and liver, making them less frequently required in the diet.
Recommended video:
Chemical Structure of Vitamin A
Vitamin A (retinol) has a long hydrocarbon chain with a cyclic structure, which contributes to its fat-solubility. The presence of non-polar carbon chains allows it to dissolve in lipids, making it suitable for storage in fatty tissues. Its structure includes a hydroxyl group (-OH) that provides some polar characteristics, but overall, it remains predominantly hydrophobic.
Recommended video:
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Chemical Structure of Vitamin C
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) features multiple hydroxyl groups (-OH) and a lactone ring, which enhance its polarity and solubility in water. These polar functional groups allow vitamin C to interact favorably with water molecules, making it easily soluble and readily absorbed in the body. This structural characteristic is key to its classification as a water-soluble vitamin.
Recommended video:
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Example 1