which of the following statements best describes the relationship between bond length and bond strength, or series of compounds involving bond between the same two atoms. Alright, the greater the bond strength, the longer the bond. Well, if you look up above, you know that you should have noticed that as the number of bonds increases, the length is decreasing. And we also said that in terms of stability in terms of strength, the triple bond will be the strongest. So we can see here that this triple bond is the strongest. But as a consequence it is the shortest of the bonds. So there's an inverse relationship between length and strength. So if your length is very long, your shrink is very small. So here the greater the bond strength, the longer the bond. No this is not saying they're opposites. The greater the bond street, the short of the bond. That's true. Triple bonds are the strongest but they're also the shortest. As a consequence, bond length and bond strength are not related. That's not true. The relationship between bond length and bond strength depends on other factors. No, just remember the longer the bond is, the weaker the bond will be as a result.

