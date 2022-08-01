Multiple Bonds Concept 1

in order to draw a correct lewis structure. Multiple bonds between elements are sometimes necessary. Now we're going to stay here that a single bond is the weakest and longest form of a co valent bond that directly connects elements together, we're gonna say because of this, they're going to have the lowest bond energy and lowest bond stability. We're going to say here. Bond energy is just the energy required to break a bond in killer jewels and determines bond stability. Now we're going to stay here, let's take a look at a single bond, a double bond and a triple bond. So here, in terms of valence electrons or valence electrons used, we're going to say, remember in a single bond there are two electrons involved Which equates to basically one electron pair. In a double bond there's two bonds. Each bond has two electrons involved. So that's a total of four valence electrons involved, which it calls to electron pairs a triple bond. Each bond again has two electrons. So that's a total of six valence electrons used, which is three electron pairs. This ties into what we understand as bond strength with this which is connected to bond energy and stability. We're going to stay here that in terms of bond strength we said that that single bond is the weakest. Okay, double bonds are somewhere in the middle. So we're going to say that they are um moderate or intermediate and then triple bonds are the highest in terms of strength. Now, bond energy and bond stability, a single bond is pretty weak so therefore we shouldn't expect it to be able to endure any type of breaking. It's gonna be pretty easy to break down since they're pretty weak. So in terms of bond energy and stability they are the lowest. Double bonds are somewhere in the middle again. So they're moderate. And then triple bonds. You not only have to cut through one, but you have to cut through three bonds. So we expect their strength and stability to be highest. So they require the most energy because we have to cut through the most bonds and they have the highest stability as a result as well. So when it comes to a single bond, a double bond in a triple bond, just remember these certain characteristics that each one of them has.

