Solve each of the following problems:
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
What is the specific gravity of lithium metal (in g/mL) at 10.0ºC if a cube measures 0.82 cm x 1.45 cm x 1.25 cm and has a mass of 0.794 g?
Ethyl alcohol has a specific gravity of 0.7892 at 10ºC. What is the volume of 250 g of ethyl alcohol?
Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.