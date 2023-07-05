Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Matter and Measurements
Specific Gravity
Problem 33
Textbook Question
Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.
Specific Gravity
