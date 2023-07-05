Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryMatter and MeasurementsSpecific Gravity
1:32 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

Assume that identical hydrometers are placed in ethanol (sp gr 0.7893) and in chloroform (sp gr 1.4832). In which liquid will the hydrometer float higher? Explain.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
1:37m

Watch next

Master Specific Gravity with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:37
Specific Gravity
Jules Bruno
40
02:33
Specific Gravity Example 1
Jules Bruno
23
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.