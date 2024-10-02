For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
Master Translation: Protein Synthesis Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. capsid
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
a. RNA
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
a. Why might reverse transcription be used in the life cycle of this type of virus?
Tuftsin is an immunostimulator tetrapeptide having the following sequence:
Thr–Lys–Pro–Arg
Write a possible sequence for the gene (Informational & template strand) that codes for this tetrapeptide.
Tuftsin is an immunostimulator tetrapeptide having the following sequence:
Thr–Lys–Pro–Arg
Write a possible sequence for the gene (Informational & template strand) that codes for this tetrapeptide.
What amino acid sequence is coded for by the mRNA base sequence CUC-AUU-CCA-UGC-GAC-GUA?
Gln-His-Pro-Gly is the sequence of a molecule known as progenitor thyrotropin-releasing hormone (pro-TRH). If we were searching for pro-TRH genes, we would need to know what sequence of bases in DNA we should be looking for. Use the following boxes to indicate answers to parts (a)–(d).
a. What RNA sequence could code for these four amino acids?