Reverse Transcription Reverse transcription is the process by which RNA is converted into DNA by the enzyme reverse transcriptase. This is crucial for RNA viruses, particularly retroviruses, as it allows them to integrate their genetic material into the host's DNA, facilitating replication and propagation of the virus within the host cell.

RNA Viruses RNA viruses are a class of viruses that use RNA as their genetic material instead of DNA. They can be single-stranded or double-stranded and often rely on host cellular machinery for replication. Understanding their life cycle is essential for developing antiviral strategies and treatments.