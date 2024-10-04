Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'CUA|AGC|UUC|AAC|UGG3'
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
c. capsid
a. RNA
A specific virus contains RNA as its genetic material.
b. What is the name of the type of virus that uses reverse transcription?
Tuftsin is an immunostimulator tetrapeptide having the following sequence:
Thr–Lys–Pro–Arg
Write a possible sequence for the gene (Informational & template strand) that codes for this tetrapeptide.
