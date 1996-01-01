15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
Problem 12.41
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens’ test? (12.4)
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Oxidation Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice