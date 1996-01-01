15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
Problem 15.38
Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?
a. Cyclopentanon
b. Hexanal
c. <IMAGE>
