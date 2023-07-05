Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Nature of Energy
Problem 96
The relationship between the nutritional unit for energy and the metric unit is 1 calorie = 1 kcal. a. One donut contains 350 Calories. Convert this to calories and joules.

