Endorphins and Enkephalins Endorphins are neurotransmitters produced by the body that help relieve pain and induce feelings of pleasure. Enkephalins are a specific type of endorphin, consisting of short chains of amino acids known as peptides. They bind to opioid receptors in the brain, mimicking the effects of morphine and playing a crucial role in pain modulation and emotional responses.

Amino Acid Structure Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, each consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). The sequence of amino acids in a peptide determines its structure and function. In the context of enkephalins, the specific sequence of amino acids, such as Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met, is essential for their biological activity.