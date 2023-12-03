Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the table in problem 16.63, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids.
<IMAGE>
a. rice and lima beans
How many different tripeptides that contain one leucine, one glutamate, and one tryptophan are possible?
The endorphins are a group of naturally occurring neurotransmitters that act in a manner similar to morphine to control pain. Research has shown that the biologically active parts of the endorphin molecules are simple pentapeptides called enkephalins. Draw the structure of the methionine enkephalin with the sequence Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met. Identify the N-terminal and C-terminal amino acids.
How many ways can four different amino acids be arranged in a peptide so that each peptide is unique?
How many amino acid units do these atoms come from? Why are these units planar?