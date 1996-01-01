22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Anaerobic Respiration
Select statement that explains importance of conversion of NADH to NAD+ during anaerobic respiration.
Cells rely on glycolysis to produce ATP and NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.
Conversion of glucose to pyruvate in glycolysis requires NAD+ as an electron acceptor.
Allows for conversion of glucose to Acetyl CoA in the absence of oxygen.
Regeneration of NAD+ through fermentation ensures that glycolysis will come to a halt.
