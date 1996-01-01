22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Anaerobic Respiration
How is aerobic respiration different from anaerobic respiration?
A
Anaerobic respiration produces ethanol or lactate, while aerobic respiration produces water and more CO2.
B
Fermentation takes place in the mitochondrial matrix, whilst pyruvate oxidation takes place in the cytoplasm of the cell.
C
Aerobic respiration produces less ATP than anaerobic.
D
Aerobic respiration can be described as reduction reactions, while anaerobic is oxidation reactions.
E
Both fermentation and pyruvate oxidation produce NAD+.
