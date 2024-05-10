16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Esterification
2:58 minutes
Problem 14.52
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs. (14.3, 14.4)
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
3
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice