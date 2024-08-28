Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the ester formed in each of the following reactions:
b.
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
<IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
c.
Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
b. Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of propyl acetate.
Write the formula for the phosphate monoester formed from isopropyl alcohol and phosphoric acid.
Aspirin also known as acetylsalicylic acid possesses an ester group that is formed from the reaction between ethanoic acid and salicylic acid. Determine the structure of aspirin after the condensation between ethanoic acid and salicylic acid.
Consider the following unnatural amino acid:
a. If two molecules react to form an ester, what is the structure of the ester product?