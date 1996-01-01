16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Amide Formation
Problem 21
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Phenacetin (shown in the margin) was once used in headache remedies but is now banned because of its potential for causing kidney damage. (a) Identify all the functional groups present in phenacetin. (b) Draw the structures of the carboxylic acid and amine needed to prepare phenacetin. <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
32
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Amide Formation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice