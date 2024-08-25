Draw structures of the amides that can be made from the following reactants:
b.
Phenacetin (shown in the margin) was once used in headache remedies but is now banned because of its potential for causing kidney damage. (a) Identify all the functional groups present in phenacetin. (b) Draw the structures of the carboxylic acid and amine needed to prepare phenacetin.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for the amide formed in each of the following reactions:
c.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
d.
Predict the amide product formed when 2,2-dimethylpropanoic acid reacts with dimethylamine.
a. CH3NH2 + (CH3)2CHCOOH →?