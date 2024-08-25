Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an amine or ammonia. They have the general structure RCO-NR'R'', where R represents a hydrocarbon chain and NR'R'' indicates the nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl or aryl groups. Amides are important in both biological systems, such as proteins, and synthetic chemistry.

Condensed Structural Formula A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, the condensed formula for ethylamine is CH3CH2NH2, which indicates the connectivity of carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen atoms.