Propyl acetate is the ester that gives the odor and smell of pears.
<IMAGE>
d. Write the balanced chemical equation for the base hydrolysis of propyl acetate with NaOH.
<IMAGE>
e. How many milliliters of a 0.208 M NaOH solution is needed to completely hydrolyze (saponify) 1.58 g of propyl acetate?
Ethyl octanoate is a flavor component of mangoes.
<IMAGE>
e. How many milliliters of a 0.315 M NaOH solution is needed to completely hydrolyze (saponify) 2.84 g of ethyl octanoate?
Name alcohol formed when the following ester undergoes a saponification reaction.
Household soap is a mixture of the sodium or potassium salts of long-chain carboxylic acids that arise from saponification of animal fat.
b. Draw the structures of the soap molecules produced in the following reaction: