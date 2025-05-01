Multiple Choice
Determine the vapor pressure lowering associated with 1.32 m C6H12O6 solution (MW:180.156 g/mol) at 25°C. The vapor pressure of pure water at 25°C is 23.8 torr.
9.54 × 102 g
1.68 × 103 g
5.29 g
9.31 g
The vapor pressure of water at 100.0ºC is 0.720 atm. Determine the mass percent of iron (II) chloride, FeCl2, needed to reduce its vapor pressure to 0.655 atm. (MW of FeCl2 is 126.756 g/mol)
<p>Understanding Raoult's Law & Vapor Pressure Lowering</p>