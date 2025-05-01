Text Block
<p>Understanding Raoult's Law & Vapor Pressure Lowering</p>
How many grams of glucose, C6H12O6, must be added to 515.0 g of water to give a solution with a vapor pressure of 13.2 torr at 20.0ºC? The vapor pressure of pure water at 20.0ºC is 17.5 torr.
Determine the vapor pressure lowering associated with 1.32 m C6H12O6 solution (MW:180.156 g/mol) at 25°C. The vapor pressure of pure water at 25°C is 23.8 torr.