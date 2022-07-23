Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing them to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions and therefore do not conduct electricity. Understanding the difference between these two types of solutes is crucial for identifying the correct diagram that represents the solution. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3

Solution Chemistry A solution is a homogeneous mixture composed of a solute dissolved in a solvent. The properties of the solution, such as conductivity and boiling point, depend on the nature of the solute. Recognizing how different solutes behave in a solution helps in determining which diagram accurately depicts the solution formed by the given solute. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions