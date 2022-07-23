Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Electrolytes Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that they produce a high concentration of ions in solution, which allows them to conduct electricity efficiently. Common examples include salts like sodium chloride and strong acids like hydrochloric acid. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1

Solute and Solution A solute is a substance that is dissolved in a solvent to form a solution. In the context of the question, the solute is the strong electrolyte being represented in the diagram. The resulting solution contains the solute ions dispersed throughout the solvent, typically water, which influences the solution's properties, including conductivity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions