Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

ions are created from losing or gaining of electrons by elements in order to become like the noble gases. Now we're going to say that a metal tends to lose electrons to become a positively charged ion called a cat eye. On and non metals tend to gain electrons to become a negatively charged ion called an anti on again, elements do this in order to obtain a stable electron arrangement, like the noble gases. So that's the real reason behind them gaining or losing electrons. Now, what we need to realize is that associated with this losing and gaining electrons, we have the term isil electronic ice. Electronic just means elements have the same number of electrons. All right, So just keep in mind when we're forming ions or either gaining electrons or losing electrons.

