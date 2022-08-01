Ions (Simplified) Concept 2

So when thinking of ion formation, let's take a look at boron and oxygen. All right. So for cat ion formation. Remember a cat eye on this form from the losing of electrons here, we're looking at boron 11. 11. Remember it represents its mass number or atomic mass. That's the number of protons and neutrons together. Five just gives us the number of protons within the nucleus. And if the structure is neutral, it also has five electrons, we can see the five electrons they would have. Now The five electrons are orbiting the nucleus. All of a sudden though I decided to remove three of those electrons, it now only has two electrons remaining. It just lost three electrons. So as a result born now gets a charge of three plus. Remember for each electron lost, we become more positive by one. On the other side we have our anti on formation and I'll means we're gaining electrons here. We're dealing with oxygen. 16. 16 is the mass number. Again, that's the number of protons and neutrons together. So those are found within the nucleus. Were more concerned with. Is that its atomic number is eight. Which means it has eight electrons when it's neutral. So here we see, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and eight. All of a sudden though I decided to add two additional electrons. So here we've added these two additional electrons. So it has its original eight, of course. But then I've added two more. Yeah, when you gain electrons, you gain a negative charge because I gained two electrons, oxygen's new charges now to minus. So here this is what we need to think of. When we talk about cat ion and ion formation, are we losing electrons or are we gaining electro.

