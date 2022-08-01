Energy Diagrams Concept 1

Now an energy diagram represents a curved plot on a graph that illustrates the energies of reactivates products and transition state as a reaction occurs. Now we're going to stay here that are reactant, which we're going to abbreviate as our are found left in the beginning. So here, if we take a look at this energy diagram at the very beginning of the curve is this box which represents our reactant. We're going to say our products which will represent by P. Are found right at the end. So here at the very end of this curve, we have this last box here, so this represents our products. Then we're going to say our transition state which we're gonna abbreviate as T. S. This equals the max energy structure along a reaction coordinate between reactions and products. So the top of the curve that is our transition state. So T. S. Now sometimes it's referred to as also the activated complex. Get to your transition state, activate complex are the same thing we're gonna say, our reaction coordinate is just the progress of a reaction that lies along the X axis. So here are why access is looking at the change in energy starting out at 80 killer jewels and going up all the way up to 200. And this is on our Y axis, are X axis is here and this is our reaction progression. Okay, so our reaction coordinate. Okay, so this is our reaction coordinate. It's looking at the lifetime of lifespan of the reaction as you go from reactant in the beginning to products at the end and everything in between now we're gonna stay here that are activation energy. Also referred to as our energy barrier. I'm gonna abbreviate it as E sub. This is just the minimum energy required for reaction to occur. So we're gonna say here that the height, the difference in height to the reacted line that represents our activation energy or energy barrier. Okay, so when we're looking at the very top of the hill to down here where the reactions are, that is our activation energy. So just keep in mind these are the most fundamental and most important parts of any energy diagram that you'll come face to face with.

