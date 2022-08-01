Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumEnergy Diagrams

Energy Diagrams Example 1

Jules Bruno
24
Was this helpful?
What is the energy value for the product within the following energy diagram? So here we have our curve, Remember at the end of the curve that's where our product resides. So here at the end this is where our product resides on this part of the curve. All we have to do now is trace it back to the Y axis and see what value is connected to it. So here we say that the product line of our energy diagram Resendes at 140 killer jewels in terms of energy. So the energy value for our products within this particular energy diagram is 140 killer jewels.
02:40
Energy Diagrams Concept 1
Jules Bruno
16
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Jules Bruno
24
02:23
Energy Diagrams Concept 2
Jules Bruno
15
1
00:43
Energy Diagrams Example 2
Jules Bruno
26
03:13
Energy Diagrams Concept 3
Jules Bruno
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.