Energy Diagrams Example 1

What is the energy value for the product within the following energy diagram? So here we have our curve, Remember at the end of the curve that's where our product resides. So here at the end this is where our product resides on this part of the curve. All we have to do now is trace it back to the Y axis and see what value is connected to it. So here we say that the product line of our energy diagram Resendes at 140 killer jewels in terms of energy. So the energy value for our products within this particular energy diagram is 140 killer jewels.

