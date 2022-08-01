Energy Diagrams Concept 3

the difference in overall energy between the reactions and products can determine the favorability of a reaction. We're gonna say overall energy is represented by the symbol delta E. And it equals products. So the product line minus react. It's the reactant line we're gonna say connected to this idea of overall energy. We can talk about entropy and Gibbs free energy, specifically entropy, which is delta H. This is when the overall energy is classified as thermal energy because when we say overall energy, it could be nuclear, it could be solar, it could be cosmic, it could be all types of energy. When we say entropy, we're talking specifically about thermal energy energy on dealing with heat. Now Gibbs free energy is delta G. This is when the overall energy is connected to the favorability of product formation. If you're able to make products in your chemical reaction, that's a good thing. That means a chemical reaction is favorable. That's the whole point of chemical reactions to change reactant into products. Now, if we take a look here at our energy diagrams, we're going to say that Delta, you remember we said is products minus reacted. So here's your product line, Here's your react in a line. Here's your product line, here's your reactive line. So its products minus reacting. The product line looks like it's around 15. The reacting line looks like it's around 40. So that's -25. We could say killer jewels as the standard units. Now remember, Delta is the umbrella term. But this side here could easily say gibbs free energy, it could say anthropocene, it doesn't matter. They're all types of energy. They all would have the same type of value. So this would also be -25. This would also be -25. When Delta H. Is negative, it is Excel thermic, Excel thermic is energy releasing. Mhm. When DELTA T. Is negative, it's X. Organic. This is favorable in product forming because your products have lower energy. Their energy is 15 killer jewels in chemistry. Lower energy means greater stability. That's a good thing. Go to the other side. Products - Reactions. It looks here that my product line is around 50. My reacting lines around 30. So that's a positive 20. This would also be positive if the energy here was specifically thermal energy And this would be positive 20 as well. If this was Gibbs free energy when it's positive, it's endo thermic for Delta H. Which means energy absorbing. The reactions absorb energy. And that's why my products at the end have more energy here at delta G. Is positive. It's called undergone IQ. This is not favorable. You don't want to end with products that have more energy than your reactions. Did. More energy is less stable. So keep this in mind when we talk about overall energy, that's an umbrella term, and when we want to be more specific, we can go into entropy or gibbs free energy.

