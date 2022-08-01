Skip to main content
Energy Diagrams Example 2

Which reaction will occur in the shortest amount of time. We have a reaction a, which has an activation energy of 143 killer jewels reaction be, which has an activation energy of 80 killer jewels, and, finally, reaction C, which has an activation energy of 2 15 killer jewels. So we want the shortest amount of time. That means the one that occurs the fastest. Remember we said that the smaller activation energy, the faster the reaction will go. So we'd say that option B reaction being has the smallest activation energy, which would translate to the fastest chemical reaction, which would translate to the shortest amount of time. Okay, so Option B is the correct answer.
Energy Diagrams Example 2
