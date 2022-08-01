Energy Diagrams Concept 2

the speed of a chemical reaction is based on the height of the activation energy. And we're going to say here that activation energy, which is abbreviated as ss of a equals your transition state minus your reactant line. Mhm. Remember when we're looking at any particular energy diagram, the top of the curve is our transition state and where the curve starts, that's where our reactions are initially. Mhm. So we're gonna say here that the higher the activation energy than fewer reacting molecules have enough energy to convert into products. Remember that the difference in height between your transition ST anger react in line, that represents your activation energy. So if we look at both of these, mm So this will be our activation energy. So basically we're gonna say the higher your activation energy and the slower the reaction. And we're gonna say the smaller your activation energy and the faster the reaction. If we take a look here at these two reactions, remember we just said that activation energy equals transition state minus to react in line. So in this first curve, our transition state looks like your resides on this line here, which is 90 minus a reactive line. You're reacting line here reside at 20. So the difference here is 70 killed jules. So that's the minimum energy required for our reactions to traverse this curve and hopefully become products over here are transition state is 60 And are reacting line is still 20. So that's 40 killer jewels. Remember we just said that the larger your activation energy, they'll slower your reaction. So we'd say that the first graph is our slower reaction. The second graph has a smaller activation energy. So this is our faster reaction. Right? So just keep in mind that your energy of activation or activation barrier, this basically determines how faster reaction will go. The higher your area is, the slower the reaction. The smaller yuri a b faster the reaction

Hide transcripts