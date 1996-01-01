15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
Problem 12.33a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula for the alcohol formed when each of the following is reduced by hydrogen in the presence of a nickel catalyst:
a. butyraldehyde
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reduction Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice