Osmolality

Alright, So Ionic Morality or Oz morality represents the morality of dissolved ions within a solution. Now, for example, if we're given 0.30 Molo off sodium chloride, sodium chloride associates into sodium ion and chloride ion, that's a total of two ions involved. If we want the oz morality that's equal to the number of ions, which we said was too times the morality of the compound, which is 0.30 Molo, this will give us an Ionic morality or Oz morality of 60. So remember, when we're talking about Oz morality or ionic morality, we have to take into account the number of ions to disassociate within our given solution. Now that you've seen this, move onto the example left on the bottom of the page and see if your answer matches mine.

