morality is depicted as moles of solute per kilograms of solvent morality, which is lower case m. Here we have moles of our salute which is a smaller part of our solution, divided by kilograms of the solvent, the larger portion of our solution. Now this is similar to Mole Arat e, which has capital m. It too, has moles of solute as the numerator. But the denominator is actually leaders of solution. Because of their similarities. There are questions which at times we'll ask you to interchange between the two. Now, in the same way we can expand polarity. The same approach can be applied to morality. So let's say that we have 0.30 mobile of sodium chloride. What does this translate into? Well, this just means that we have 0.30 moles of the Salyut, which is sodium chloride divided by 1 kg of our solvent, which is usually water. Let's say, for example, that we had to five motile off glucose in an acquis solution. Now again, 0.25 model. The number itself means that's how many moles we have off the Salyut. So be 0.25 moles of glucose here we say aqueous solution. Acquis means that are solvent is water, so that would be 1 kg off water. So the take away from this is remember, if they give you morality of a of a compound or solution, it just means that number in terms of moles divided by 1 kg of our solvent. This will be important to remember if we're trying to convert morality to, let's say, mole, Arat e or Mole Fraction or even mass percent. Now that we've learned the basics of morality, click on to the next video and take a look at odds morality.

Hide transcripts