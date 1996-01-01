12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes
Problem 12.63
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br₂ in the presence of light.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Rules for Naming Alkanes Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice