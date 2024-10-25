4:47 minutes 4:47 minutes Problem 17.87b Textbook Question Textbook Question The following is a segment of the template strand of human BRCA1 gene: TGG AAT TAT CTG CTC TTC GCG b. Write the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations for the corresponding peptide segment.

