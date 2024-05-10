26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Translation: Protein Synthesis
Consider the following segment of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides: ACA UCA CGG GUA
a. What is the amino acid order produced from this mRNA?
