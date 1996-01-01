18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Quaternary Protein Structure
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following correctly orders the protein structural terms from lowest to highest complexity?
A
Peptide Bond < Primary structure < 2 subunits < Secondary structure < tetramer < Tertiary structure.
B
Primary structure < Peptide Bond < Secondary structure < 2 subunits < Tertiary Structure < tetramer.
C
Peptide Bond < Primary structure < Secondary structure < Tertiary structure < 2 subunits < tetramer.
D
Peptide Bond < Primary Structure < Secondary structure < 2 subunits < Tertiary structure < tetramer.
7
Watch next
Master Quaternary Protein Structure Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice