18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Quaternary Protein Structure
Hemoglobin represents a commonly discussed tetramer that contains an even number of α and β subunits. Which of the following statements is true?
Hemoglobin must contain with 4 α subunits and 4 β subunits.
Hemoglobin must contain with 2 α subunits and 2 β subunits.
Hemoglobin contains R groups that only covalently bind to produce a quaternary structure.
Hemoglobin represents a multimeric protein with identical subunits.
