Phosphate Diester A phosphate diester is a chemical compound where two alcohol groups are esterified with a phosphate group. This structure is commonly found in nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, where the phosphate backbone connects the sugar molecules through diester linkages. The presence of two ester bonds distinguishes it from simple esters.

Ester of a Diphosphate An ester of a diphosphate involves a phosphate group bonded to two other phosphate groups through ester linkages. This structure is typically seen in molecules like adenosine triphosphate (ATP), where the energy currency of the cell is stored in the high-energy bonds between the phosphate groups. The diphosphate structure indicates the presence of two phosphate units.