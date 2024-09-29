Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar (ribose in RNA and deoxyribose in DNA), and a nitrogenous base. The arrangement of these components determines the identity of the nucleotide and its role in forming nucleic acids.

Phosphodiester Bond The bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid is called a phosphodiester bond. This covalent bond forms between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the hydroxyl group on the sugar of another, creating a sugar-phosphate backbone that is essential for the structural integrity of DNA and RNA.