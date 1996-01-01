Rate of Reaction Concept 5

the second factor that we have to look at is surface area. So basically we're gonna say the greater the surface area, the greater the chance the reaction will occur and the faster that reaction can occur. So we're gonna say here, the frequency of collisions increases with increasing surface area. Now, if we take a look at these two compounds, Both have four carbons, but they're arranged differently in the first one, it's kind of linear, it's just a straight chain, but in the other ones, it's shaped like a square. So it's cyclic, it's a ring. What you should realize here is linear structures have more surface areas to react. So you always want a linear structure. So the structure on the left would have greater surface area and therefore its rate would be faster than the cyclic one. Let's say we were comparing two compounds, neither of which were cyclic. Let's say we had a second compound that we're comparing. And let's say we're comparing this one here with our same structure we said earlier in this case, this would still have more surface area because again, it's linear. This right here kind of branches off, we call that a branch group. This is the linear part of our structure. But this piece here is kind of sticking out, We're gonna say with increased branching, there's less surface area. So again, it's better to be linear with no branching groups. And it's also better to be linear and not cyclic, like we have here. So this structure in the middle would be the one with the most surface area

Hide transcripts