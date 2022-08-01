Rate of Reaction Concept 2

Now we're gonna say fundamentally when looking at any balanced equation here we have a simple one. A is changing into be okay now. It could be any type of Compound B could be any type of compound, but fundamentally, this is a balanced chemical equation. We're gonna say when looking at any chemical equation, we're gonna say in the simplest way, it's just are reacting. It's breaking down to give us products. And if we take a look at the time elapsed when we start out at zero seconds, right initially all we have are the white balls. Those are a So in the beginning, before reaction is even allowed to start, we have Onley reacted and take a look over time. What begins to happen over time, you're gonna get Mawr and Mawr of compound be our product for me. Now, the mawr our product forms, the less reactions we're gonna have around because remember, the products are made from our reactant is breaking down. Eventually, we'll say that our reaction reaches completion. So we're gonna say when our reaction reaches completion. Basically, almost all of the reactions are gone and all we have our products. We're gonna say for reactions that go to completion. We have one single era going forward. Later on, we're gonna learn about reactions that don't reach equilibrium that don't reach completion but actually reach equilibrium at those states. We're not gonna have a single arrow going forward. We're gonna have to arrows. One's going forward and one's going backwards. We're gonna say, when we have double arrows were at equilibrium. When we get to states of equilibrium, we don't get rid of our reactions. Eventually, we're gonna have some reactant and products basically living in harmony with each other, living in equilibrium. For now, we're just gonna be worried about reactions going to completion. But eventually we're gonna get to the point where we should realize that sometimes chemical reactions go to equilibrium.

