Rate of Reaction Concept 4

the first factor is concentration. Now we're gonna say in order for a reaction to occur, molecules must collide. So, molecule A. Has to combine with molecule B. Now, what we should realize here is increasing the number of molecules in a container, we're gonna have more of them bouncing around so there's a greater chance of them colliding. So we're gonna say adding more molecules inside the container, increases their collisions, and as a result we have a greater chance of them sticking together, them sticking together to form our product is the reaction. We're also gonna say they not only need to collide with each other, but they need to collide with each other with sufficient energy and they have to hit each other in the correct spots. So they have to hit with sufficient energy and correct orientation in terms of sufficient energy, just think of it as this, you have two cars going head to head To each other. If they're going at five mph, they're gonna hit each other, but they're not gonna be able to stick together. But let's say both cars are both going at 100 MPH towards one another. That head on collision will force them to be basically smashed together in the same way our molecules do the same thing, molecules have to be moving incredibly fast in order to stick to one another. Otherwise their collision is going to be elastic meaning they'll just bounce off each other. Also, if you guys are bio majors, just remember, we also talk about activation sites, basically they have to eat each other in the correct spot, and in that way they'll stick together again. If they don't hit each other in the correct spot, they're just gonna bounce one another, bounce off of one another.

